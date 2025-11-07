Korea’s most ambitious endurance running event, the Korea Dulle Trail 4500 Race, began Thursday as 18 experienced runners set off on a 1,200 kilometer relay along the nation’s longest trail route.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization, the race runs through No. 23, tracing the coastline from Busan’s Oryukdo Sunrise Park — the starting point of both the Haerang-gil and Namparang-gil trails — to the final course of the Sehaerang-gil.

Divided into three teams of six runners each, participants will pass a GPS smartwatch as a digital baton. The “Left Road” team is tackling the first 300 kilometers of Haerang-gil (Nov. 7-9), followed by “Dandan,” which will run 400 kilometers along Namparang-gil (Nov. 14-16). The final 500 kilometer leg along Sehaerang-gil (Nov. 20-23) will be completed by Team Heogwakcheongshin.

Team Heogwakcheongshin is led by renowned ultramarathoner Heo Gwak-cheong-shin, a former Navy UDT member, who has competed in ultramarathons around the world and achieved the prestigious Grand Slam title by completing all five desert ultramarathons in 2018.

All 18 participants are seasoned marathoners with experience in ultramarathons and international trail competitions. Since July, they have undergone months of preparation including course training, medical evaluations and endurance testing.

Videos documenting the runners’ journey will be shared on the "Korea Tourism N" YouTube channel.

“The KDT 4500 Race marks a new chapter for Korea Dulle Trail,” said an official from KTO. “We hope it expands beyond walking trails into a wider outdoor experience that includes running.”