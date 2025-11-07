Babymonster will upload a music video for “Psycho,” a B-side track from its second EP “We Go Up,” on Nov. 19, said label YG Entertainment on Friday.

The group has teased the release with a series of social media posts. In one image, the words “Ever Dream This Girl?” sit above black and white photographs of the members. Another features six people in white masks and long, flame-red wigs.

“Psycho” is a genre-blending tune that strikes a strong contrast to “We Go Up,” the mini album's title track. Both the music video and performance video for the latter generated 100 million views on YouTube while the EP topped the iTunes Worldwide Albums chart and Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking.

The seven members will have a fan concert in Chiba, Japan, on Nov. 15-16, as part of its “Love Monsters” fan tour.