Three members of The Boyz have teamed up as a special subunit for a digital single that releases on Nov. 11, announced agency One Hundred on Friday.

“Tiger” was unveiled at the opening show of the band’s ongoing international tour “The Blaze,” which began with three concerts in Seoul in August. Hyunjae, Sunwoo and Jooyeon performed the song on stage and, following requests from fans, will release it next week.

The Boyz is scheduled to perform in Jakarta on Saturday as part of its tour, but four concerts in Southeast Asia have been canceled. The group will also host its first fan meetup in China on Nov. 22 in Chengdu.