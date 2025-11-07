President Lee Jae Myung has approved the extension of a special counsel investigation into allegations surrounding former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid in December, his office said Friday.

The approval was granted the previous day to ensure that the investigation "leads to the settlement of the insurrection and national unity," the presidential office said in a notice sent to reporters, stressing that this is the last extension allowed by law.

"The Lee Jae Myung administration will do its best to uphold the Constitution and democracy, and realize the sovereignty of the people," it said.

The team, led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk, had extended its probe twice before and was set to conclude its investigation Nov. 14. Under the third extension, the investigation will run through Dec. 14. (Yonhap)