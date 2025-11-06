Clever strategy or cultural misstep? Crown gift to Trump has people talking

진행자: 홍유, Tannith Kriel

기사요약: 이재명 대통령이 고대 신라 금관 복제품을 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령에게 선물하자, 이 선물의 시기나 문화적 맥락이 적절했는 지를 두고 찬반이 엇갈렸다.

[1] President Lee Jae Myung presenting a gold crown to US President Donald Trump immediately sparked heated debate in both the United States and South Korea, with many expressing bewilderment at the timing and cultural implications of the gift.

spark a debate: 논쟁을 촉발하다

bewilderment: 당혹감, 혼란스러움

implication: 함의, 의미

[2] In online South Korean communities, opinions were divided. Some criticized the gesture as “tone-deaf” in the wake of massive “No Kings” demonstrations in the US, while others viewed it as a strategic act of pragmatic diplomacy, particularly given the high-stakes tariff negotiations then underway between the two nations.

tone-deaf: 분위기·정서를 파악하지 못하는, 상황을 잘못 읽는

pragmatic: 실용적인, 현실적인 접근을 하는

[3] At the center of the controversy is a specially crafted replica of a gold crown excavated from the Cheonmachong Tomb in Gyeongju, believed to date to the fifth or sixth century during the ancient Silla Kingdom (57 BC-AD 935). Lee conferred the crown, along with the Order of Mugunghwa, Korea’s highest honor, to Trump during their summit on Wednesday in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The original crown, unearthed in the late 1970s in Silla capital Gyeongju, has been designated as National Treasure No. 188.

excavate: 발굴하다

confer: (상·칭호 등을) 수여하다, 부여하다

[4] The replica was crafted from approximately 1 kilogram of gold, which alone currently commands a market price of around 187 million won ($131,000).

command: (특정 가격을) 얻다, 형성하다

