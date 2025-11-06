A court issued a warrant Thursday to arrest a man in his 60s accused of going on a stabbing spree at an office in eastern Seoul earlier this week, killing one of three victims.

The Seoul Eastern District Court issued the warrant for the man, surnamed Jo, on charges of murder, citing the risk of evidence destruction and flight.

Jo is accused of attacking two women in their 50s and 60s, and a man in his 70s, inside the office of a redevelopment cooperative in Cheonho-dong, Gangdong Ward, on Tuesday, where he had formerly served as the chief.

The female victim in her 50s died after sustaining severe neck wounds, while the other two victims were seriously injured.