Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung has ordered a full replacement of generals at the top military leadership as part of personnel reform following last year's martial law turmoil, sources said Thursday.

According to the sources, Jin has ordered the replacement of all generals at the JCS, as well as lieutenant colonels and colonels who have served at the organization for two years or longer.

"The measure is part of personnel reform in the aftermath of the martial law (attempt)," a military official said.

Under the order, around 40 generals currently affiliated with the JCS are expected to be reassigned to respective military branches or the defense ministry.

In September, all seven four-star generals who were in office at the time of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law imposition in December last year were discharged.