An Air Force aerobatic team's plan to participate in an airshow in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month has effectively been thwarted after Japan refused an intermediate refueling request over a diplomatic issue, sources said Thursday.

Seoul and Tokyo had been discussing allowing the Black Eagles to refuel in Japan's Okinawa as part of the flight display team's plan to participate in the Dubai Airshow 2025, set for later this month, according to diplomatic sources,

Japan, however, recently rejected the proposal, citing training conducted by the team's T-50B aircraft near Dokdo late last month.

Dokdo, South Korea's easternmost islets, lie closer to South Korea in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, which claims sovereignty over them.

The Black Eagles previously refueled in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, to participate in overseas airshows between 2022 and 2024, but had opted for Japan this year due to the shorter time and lower expenses involved.

The decision left little time for the Air Force to arrange refueling with other countries, ultimately leaving the flight team to skip the Dubai event, according to the sources.

Japan's territorial claim to Dokdo has long been a key source of diplomatic friction in relations with South Korea. (Yonhap)