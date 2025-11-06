The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea on Thursday held a roundtable in Seoul with Fair Trade Commission Chair Ju Biung-ghi to discuss on the government’s fair trade policy and regulatory challenges facing global companies operating in Korea.

In his remarks, AmCham Chair and CEO James Kim underscored the importance of transparent and predictable regulation to enhance Korea’s competitiveness as an investment destination.

“Building on the successful momentum from the APEC CEO Summit, AmCham looks forward to working closely with Korea’s government, especially the FTC, to drive innovation, transparency and stronger public-private partnerships,” he said.

The meeting came after a bilateral summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump, held on the sidelines of the APEC meetings, where the two leaders finalized the long-delayed tariff negotiations.

FTC Chair Ju reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with competition authorities worldwide, while acknowledging that “differences in systems and enforcement approaches can sometimes lead to misunderstandings.”

He also stressed that “continuous dialogue is key to building trust and enhancing the credibility and effectiveness of fair trade policies.”

Participants at the closed-door session exchanged views on a range of issues, including the FTC’s approach to regulations such as the proposed Online Platform Act, responses to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and improving communication channels with multinational firms.

Kim expressed appreciation for Ju’s leadership in promoting fair competition, protecting consumers and ensuring balanced economic development. He added that “AmCham looks forward to continued collaboration with the FTC to advance Korea’s fair trade goals and strengthen its position as a global investment hub.”