The agreement will provide on-site clean electricity, long-term cost predictability, and measurable emissions reduction for GCME's operations in Rayong, Thailand.

BANGKOK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Maintenance and Engineering Company Limited (GCME), an engineering solutions leader within the PTT Global Chemical group, and Peak Energy, leading clean-energy platform operating across Asia-Pacific, today announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a 500 kWp rooftop solar project at GCME's facility in Rayong, Thailand.

Under the long-term agreement, Peak Energy will design, finance, install, and operate the rooftop photovoltaic system. Once commissioned, the project is expected to generate approximately 730 MWh/year of clean electricity per year, avoiding ~350 tonnes of CO₂ annually. The system is structured as an on-site PPA, enabling GCME to purchase renewable electricity with no upfront CAPEX improving cost predictability during solar hours and supporting corporate carbon-reduction objectives.

The Rayong facility hosts key operations for GCME and is one of the primary sites where engineering and maintenance activities are carried out. Integrating rooftop solar at this location represents a concrete step toward more competitive, resilient, and climate-aligned operations.

GCME, as a key technical and operational arm of PTT Global Chemical, brings deep expertise in plant maintenance, safety engineering, and integrated asset support.

"This agreement reflects GCME's pragmatic and forward-looking approach to energy management as part of the PTT Global Chemical group," said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy. "In a grid parity market like Thailand, where the energy market is highly competitive, site-level solutions that offer long-term price visibility for industrial players are increasingly relevant. This project has been structured to integrate seamlessly into existing operations, with a focus on safety, reliability, and measurable impact. We appreciate the trust placed in this collaboration and remain committed to supporting GCME's operational and sustainability priorities over time."

About Peak Energy

Headquartered in Singapore, Peak Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable assets across Asia Pacific (APAC). With 300 MW of operating assets and 1 GW worth of projects in development, our portfolio spans Japan, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia. Our activities encompassing the full range of renewable energy business models - including utility-scale development, off-site PPAs, onsite PPAs, and energy storage applications - Peak Energy is a one-stop partner for corporates seeking to decarbonize their operations in APAC. We believe in establishing long-term partnerships with our corporate customers, to accompany them in their decarbonization journey, through cleaner, cheaper energy.

An experienced team handles the complete life cycle of our energy assets from origination and development through to operations and decommissioning, employing state-of-the art technology and the industry best practices, respectful of the environment and following world-class HSE standards.

Our business practices, technological and HSE standards are standardized across APAC, but we are implemented and operate locally, with teams in seven countries, and lasting partnerships with local customers, EPCs, vendors, channel partners.

Peak Energy is wholly owned by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with more than USD 79.9 billion of assets under management. Our financial and technical strength coupled with our relationships in local markets allows us to optimize our capital deployment in high quality assets.

For more information, please visit https://www.peakenergy.asia.

