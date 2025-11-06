Parliamentary audit halted after tense standoff between rival lawmakers

The parliamentary audit of the Presidential Office halted after just one hour on Thursday, following a physical altercation between ruling Democratic Party Rep. Lee Ki-heon and main opposition People Power Party floor leader Rep. Song Eon-seok.

The incident occurred as lawmakers were leaving the chamber after the audit was temporarily halted amid heated exchanges over allegations against Kim Hyun-ji, a close aide to President Lee Jae Myung.

Kim, appointed as the president’s personal secretary in September, has been at the center of political rift in recent weeks. The main opposition has accused her of surpassing her authority and influencing personnel appointments.

Though the presidential aide did not appear at the audit, lawmakers shared a heated discussion, questioning key members of President Lee's office. The meeting was adjourned at 11:03 a.m. as the clash between the two rival parties reached its climax.

As Reps. Lee and Kim exchanged sharp words on their way out, tensions quickly escalated. The pair bumped into each other two or three times in the abdomen area before locking eyes in a brief standoff.

The confrontation soon spilled beyond the chamber. PPP lawmakers, including Rep. Song, held a press conference outside the venue, denouncing the altercation as an act of “violence during a parliamentary audit.”

“We express deep regret over the violent behavior, that is akin to terrorism, that took place in broad daylight against the opposition floor leader,” PPP lawmakers said.

Rep. Lee, however, told reporters that Rep. Song had instigated the incident.

“As we were leaving after the meeting was adjourned, Rep. Song angrily said the Democratic Party was trying to avoid the audit,” Lee said. “I responded that it was the People Power Party obstructing the process. Then Rep. Song suddenly turned around and lunged toward me.”

Lee denied initiating any physical aggression.

“I am the victim. I can't help but condemn them for calling me 'a gangster.'"