South Korean shares slightly rebounded from a nearly 3 percent fall the previous day, as retail investors continued their buying spree with unwavering risk appetite. The Korean won slightly gained ground against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 22.03 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 4,026.45.

Trade volume was slightly heavy at 418.8 million shares worth 21.2 trillion won ($14.6 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 630 to 266.

Retail investors and institutions purchased local shares worth 884.7 billion won and 830.2 billion won, respectively, following the Kospi's steep fall the previous session caused by valuation woes over artificial intelligence -related stocks.

In contrast, foreigners continued to dump local stocks by unloading a combined 1.7 trillion won.

Overnight, major US indexes closed higher, rebounding from their falls the previous day sparked by concerns surrounding an AI bubble.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.48 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.65 percent, and the S&P 500 went up 0.37 percent.

"Despite massive sell-offs by foreigners, retail investors continued to purchase," said Lee Jae-won, an analyst at Shinhan Securities, noting domestic investors continued to show risk appetite despite AI bubble woes.

By sector, financial and utility firms gained ground, while cosmetics and shipbuilding companies lost ground, he added.

Tech behemoth Samsung Electronics shed 1.39 percent to 99,200 won, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix jumped 2.42 percent to 593,000 won.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.29 percent to 470,000 won, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace advanced 2.11 percent to 970,000 won.

Financial shares were bullish, with KB Financial escalating 3.04 percent to 125,300 won and Shinhan Financial surging 5.18 percent to 79,200 won. Hana Financial soared 7.02 percent to 93,000 won.

Electric equipment builder HD Hyundai Electric expanded 0.81 percent to 875,000 won, and the state-run Korea Electric Power shot up 5.98 percent to 46,100 won.

On the other hand, power plant builder Doosan Enerbility plunged 5.14 percent to 79,300 won and internet portal operator Naver shot down 5.12 percent to 264,000 won.

Shipbuilders also lost ground, with HD Hyundai Heavy down 0.57 percent to 525,000 won, Hanwha Ocean tumbling 2.69 percent to 123,000 won and HD Korea Shipbuilding dipping 2.33 percent to 418,500 won.

Cosmetics firm APR nosedived 10.52 percent to 234,000 won.

The local currency was quoted at 1,447.7 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 1.7 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)