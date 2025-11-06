'I'm not progressive or conservative -- I'm just Park Jin-young,' says co-chair of presidential committee on pop culture

When President Lee Jae Myung named Park Jin-young, the founder of K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment, a co-chair of a presidential committee on pop culture in September, some expressed concern that the ministerial-level post could blur the line between corporate interests and public policy, while others questioned his political neutrality, sparking debate about celebrity influence in public roles.

However, Park, also a successful solo artist, said he accepted the post in order to contribute to the growth of the K-pop industry, noting that there are limits to what can be achieved by the private sector.

Appearing on the MBC variety show "Radio Star" on Wednesday, Park said that he was initially offered a full-time role but turned it down several times over three months, as he didn't want to put his entertainment career on hold. However, after repeated persuasion from Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, he agreed to take on the role in a part-time capacity as a co-chair.

The Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange was launched last month, aiming to promote exchanges and foster the sector as a globally competitive industry amid growing international interest in Korean music, dramas and games, according to the presidential office. Park, who has spearheaded K-pop's entry into foreign markets, leads the committee together with Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young.

The committee aligns with Lee's K-initiative, a central pillar of the president's national vision, pledged during his campaign, aimed at making South Korea a leading global cultural powerhouse.

Park also shared his views on politics, saying that he holds a balanced and independent political stance and doesn't "fully align with either the progressive or conservative side."

"In a capitalist society, the government needs progressive policies to protect ordinary people because the system naturally benefits the rich. But if the government overdoes it, companies and investors might leave the country, which is why conservative policies are also crucial," Park explained.

"I'm not progressive or conservative -- I'm just Park Jin-young," he added.

More recently, the 53-year-old musician came into the spotlight when it was reported that China may lift its unofficial ban on Korean cultural productions following a conversation between President Lee, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Park during a banquet held on Nov. 1.

However, the committee quickly denied the reports, stating that the conversation between Xi and Park was "simply a polite, formal greeting at an official event" and that the exchange should not be misinterpreted.