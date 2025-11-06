NCT Dream’s soon-to-drop EP will include two tracks from temporary subunits, SM Entertainment said Thursday.

Its sixth EP, “Beat It Up” will comprise six tracks, including the title track along with “Butterflies” and “Tempo.”

Renjun, Haechan and Chenle sing "Butterflies," an acoustic pop ballad over lyrical guitar sounds. Mark, Jeno, Jaemin and Jisung have teamed up for "Tempo," a hip-hop number inspired by battle rap and boom bap of the 1990s.

The mini album is set to roll out on Nov. 17. On the following day, the septet will host a showcase and perform the focus track for the first time on stage.

Before the album's release, the band will perform three days of shows in Saitama, Japan for its “The Dream Show 4: Dream The Future” tour.