CNBlue placed its 15th single in Japan, “Sintoyua,” atop Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking, FNC Entertainment announced Thursday.

The three-track effort includes the title track that seamlessly blends rock and jazz as well as side tracks “Slow Motion” and “Curtain Call.” Front man Jung Yonghwa co-wrote both the title track and “Slow Motion,” while bass guitarist Lee Jungshin did so for “Curtain call.”

The trio is slated to visit fans in Kobe and Chiba for its upcoming Japan tour, performing twice in each of the cities.

Separately, Jung will conclude his solo Asia tour “D-Free” with two days of encore gigs in Seoul next month, following a show in Hong Kong. The tour celebrates the 10-year anniversary of his solo career.