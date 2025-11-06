Toss Bank CEO Lee Eun-mi (fifth from left) poses with executives from Switzerland’s leading financial institutions, including officials from state-run cantonal banks, during their visit to Toss Bank’s headquarters in Gangnam, Seoul, on Wednesday. The 18-member delegation toured the internet-only lender to learn about its digital banking innovations and customer service model, receiving briefings on the bank’s rapid growth, tech-based risk management, contributions to digital finance and payments, and efforts to advance financial inclusiveness. (Toss Bank)