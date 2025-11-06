A special counsel team raided the home of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, on Thursday to investigate favoritism allegations surrounding the 2022 relocation of the presidential office and residence.

Investigators from special counsel Min Joong-ki's team launched the raid on seven locations, including the former presidential couple's home in southern Seoul, the office of an exhibition company formerly run by Kim, and the office of an interior company involved in the renovation of the presidential office and residence.

Following his inauguration in May 2022, Yoon relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to what was then the defense ministry compound in Yongsan and the presidential residence to what was formerly the foreign minister's official residence.

The special counsel team has been looking into allegations 21 Gram, an interior company without proper licensing, was given special favors in being chosen to carry out the relocation and renovation work. The company is known to have sponsored exhibitions held by Kim's former company, Covana Contents, and designed and built its office.

The state audit agency said in September 2024 following an inspection that 21 Gram had begun construction work on the presidential residence even before signing a contract and violated construction laws by subcontracting the project to 15 unlicensed firms.

Both Yoon and Kim are currently under arrest, with Yoon standing trial on charges related to his martial law bid in December and Kim on trial over various corruption charges. (Yonhap)