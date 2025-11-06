South Korea posted a record current account surplus for any September, buoyed by solid exports and increased dividend income, the central bank said Thursday.

The country's current account surplus came to $13.47 billion in September, up from $9.15 billion a month earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea.

It marked the largest surplus ever recorded for any September and the second-largest monthly figure overall.

The data also marked the 29th consecutive month of surplus as South Korea has maintained a current account surplus every month since May 2023.

During the first nine months of this year, the cumulative surplus totaled $82.77 billion, compared with $67.23 billion during the same period last year, the BOK said.

The goods account posted a $14.24 billion surplus in September, the second-largest monthly figure on record after a $14.52 billion surplus in September 2017, as exports rose 9.6 percent on-year to $67.27 billion, driven by strong shipments of semiconductors and automobiles.

Imports increased 4.5 percent to $53.03 billion in September.

The services account recorded a $3.32 billion deficit, mainly due to a surge in overseas travel demand.

The primary income account, which includes wages of foreign workers, as well as dividend and interest income from abroad, logged a $2.96 billion surplus in September, the data showed. (Yonhap)