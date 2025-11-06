North Korea has held a state funeral for former ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong-nam, attended by the North's leader Kim Jong-un, state media reported Thursday.

The ceremony for Kim Yong-nam, former president of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, took place at the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery in Pyongyang's Sinmi-ri the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Kim Yong-nam died Monday at the age of 97 from multiple organ failure while battling colorectal cancer. He served in key diplomatic posts spanning the regimes of state founder Kim Il-sung, former leader Kim Jong-il and the current leader Kim.

The North's leader Kim Jong-un was standing at the entrance to the cemetery together with key officials when the coffin arrived and paid silent tribute, according to the KCNA. In a eulogy, Premier Pak Thae-song lauded the late Kim for his patriotism for the country.

"All the participants prayed for the immortality of the pure soul and revolutionary spirit of Kim Yong Nam, who made a distinguished contribution to laying everlasting foundations for the eternal victory of socialism of our style," the KCNA said.

In 2018, Kim Yong-nam visited South Korea as head of a North Korean delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which included Kim Yo-jong -- the powerful sister of the leader -- and held a meeting with then President Moon Jae-in.

For 21 years since the start of Kim Jong-il's rule, he served as chairman of the parliamentary standing committee, a position that at that time represented the head of state, albeit in a titular capacity. He retired from six decades of public service at the age of 91 in 2019.

South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young extended his condolences Tuesday over Kim's death. Rep. Park Jie-won of the ruling party also expressed his intent to visit North Korea to pay tribute in person if the government allows. But the North has not shown any response. (Yonhap)