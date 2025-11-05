A man in his 30s was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence (DUI) and fatally striking a Japanese mother and injuring her daughter in downtown Seoul.

The Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant to detain the suspect, surnamed Seo, citing concerns that he may attempt to flee.

The suspect is accused of hitting the Japanese victims with his electric vehicle (EV) while driving intoxicated near Dongdaemun Station on Sunday. The 50-something mother was killed in the crash, while the daughter sustained injuries.

The victims were visiting South Korea for a three-day trip and were on their way to Naksan Park when the accident occurred.

Seo appeared at the court earlier in the day with his hands tied and said, "I'm sorry," when asked by reporters if he had anything to say to the victim's family.

Police said they will continue to investigate the cause of the accident and related circumstances.