A motion requesting the arrest of Rep. Choo Kyung-ho of the main opposition People Power Party has been submitted to the National Assembly over his alleged role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid, the justice ministry said Wednesday.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk and his team, which is investigating various allegations related to the martial law bid in December, has filed for an arrest warrant for Choo, a former PPP floor leader, over allegations of his involvement in the developments on the night of the martial law declaration on Dec. 3.

By law, sitting lawmakers are immune from arrest while parliament is in session and can only be put under arrest with consent from the National Assembly.

Choo is accused of obstructing other PPP lawmakers from taking part in a parliamentary vote to lift a martial law decree by changing the location of an emergency general meeting of PPP lawmakers three times on the night of Dec. 3, when Yoon announced the martial law. Choo was then the party's floor leader.

The special counsel team suspects Choo on purpose changed the location at Yoon's request.

The motion must be put to a vote between 24 and 72 hours after the motion is reported to a plenary session, and it is passed with the approval of a majority of lawmakers present, provided that more than half of all members are in attendance.

If the motion is passed, a court will hold an arrest warrant hearing for the lawmaker. It will reject the warrant without a hearing if the motion is voted down. Choo has publicly announced that he is willing to waive his right to immunity from arrest.