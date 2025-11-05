SK hynix said Wednesday it has earned decarbonization certification for 15 of its memory products, including its flagship high-bandwidth memory chips, marking the first time a chipmaker has received the recognition across a broad portfolio of AI-related semiconductors.

The company stated that its HBM chips, recognized for their industry-leading performance in the global AI market, have now earned recognition for their environmental efforts. “We aim to set a new benchmark in the industry with products that meet global standards in both performance and sustainability.”

Four of the company’s HBM products — the 16GB HBM2E (8-layer), 16GB HBM3 (8-layer), 24GB HBM3E (8-layer) and 36GB HBM3E (12-layer) — earned the carbon reduction certification, which recognizes products that have achieved significant reductions in carbon emissions compared with the previous year.

SK hynix said it is the only company to receive the Carbon Reduction certification for both fourth-generation (HBM3) and fifth-generation (HBM3E) HBM products.

Seven DRAM products, including two LPDDR5, two GDDR6 and three DDR5 DIMM models, also obtained the same certification.

Separately, four flash memory and solid-state storage products, including one NAND, two eSSDs and one cSSD, were awarded Carbon Footprint certification.

“SK hynix is committed to realizing a sustainable future by broadening its eco-friendly certifications worldwide,” said Lee Byoung-ki, head of manufacturing technology. “We will continue to enhance competitiveness and customer satisfaction while minimizing greenhouse gas emissions during production.”