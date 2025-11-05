Sharp pullback in Samsung and SK hynix leads market decline as investors unwind AI-driven chip rally

South Korean stocks tumbled Wednesday amid growing fears that the AI boom has pushed global equity valuations too far.

This triggered heavy selling in chip shares and dragged the won to a nearly seven-month low against the dollar after a tech-led slump on Wall Street.

The benchmark Kospi slid below the 4,000 mark and eventually the 3,900 threshold during intraday trading, giving up the gains it had accumulated over the past few sessions. As of 2 p.m., it stood at 3,975.83, shedding 145.91 points, or 3.54 percent, from the previous session.

Pricing in the overnight losses on Wall Street, the index opened at 4,055.47, down 1.61 percent. The early drop was followed by a wave of panic selling, dragging the index down to as low as 3,867.81.

The selling spree triggered a sidecar on the Kospi on the selling side — a five-minute halt on program sell orders — at 9:36 a.m. It was the second activation this year, following the one on April 7, when US tariff threats rattled markets.

After touching a session low, the index partially rebounded and hovered in the 4,000-point range as of press time.

It was the first time the Kospi dropped below the 4,000 mark since Oct. 28.

With the market downturn, tech heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK hynix — which had posted strong gains earlier this week — pared some of their recent advances.

Samsung Electronics fell to as low as 96,700 won ($67) before partly recovering to 100,000 won as of 2 p.m., while SK hynix slipped to 532,000 won before rebounding to 570,000 won.

Foreign investors led the plunge, dumping a net 2.35 trillion won worth of shares on the main bourse. Retail investors and institutional investors poured 2.32 trillion won and 18 billion won on the bourse, respectively.

The secondary Kosdaq market also slipped to 895.61, shedding 30.96 points, or 3.34 percent, from the previous session as of 2 p.m. The bourse operator activated a sidecar on the selling side of the tech-heavy bourse at 10:26 a.m. as well, marking the first activation in 15 months.

The decline in the local stock market followed overnight losses on Wall Street, where concerns over overvaluation in artificial intelligence stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

"The massive sell-off suggests that foreigners have begun to take a bearish position on the Korean stock market," Kiwoom Securities analyst Han Ji-young said.

Wednesday’s massive sell-off came after foreign investors offloaded 2.2 trillion won worth of Kospi shares in the previous session.

“In the short term, heightened macroeconomic uncertainty and volatility in US AI-related stocks could trigger additional foreign sell-offs, especially in semiconductor shares that have seen sharp gains so far," Han added.

The foreign investors' selling frenzy brought down the local won's value per dollar to its weakest in nearly seven months.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,443.5 per dollar as of opening, weakening by 5.6 won from the previous session’s close. The local currency continued to depreciate in early trading, weakening to 1,449 won per dollar — the most depreciated since April 11.

After touching the day’s low, the won traded in the upper 1,440 range against the dollar as of press time, edging toward the 1,450 mark.

“If foreign selling in the local stock market deepens, the won's value per dollar is likely to further weaken to the upper band in the 1,440-won range in the short term," Wi Jae-hyun, an analyst at NH Futures, said, adding the forex authorities are likely to step up in such a case, limiting further devaluation of the local currency.