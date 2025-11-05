South Korea and African countries have agreed to convene a foreign ministers’ meeting in Seoul next June to build on the momentum of cooperation established at their inaugural summit, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The agreement was reached during the Korea-Africa Senior Officials’ Meeting on Tuesday, co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Chung Eui-hae and Angolan Ambassador to Korea Sianga Kivuila Samuel Abilio, who serves as this year's chair of the African Union.

The senior officials meeting served as a follow-up to the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit in South Korea in June last year, marking a key step toward institutionalizing dialogue and coordination mechanisms between Seoul and the AU, consisting of 55 member countries.

“The session was convened to review developments in cooperation following the first Korea-Africa Summit in June last year and to discuss ways to strengthen partnerships across various sectors,” the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Tuesday.

Representatives from 47 African countries, including home delegations from 20 governments such as Senegal’s vice foreign minister, attended the meeting.

On the Korean side, 15 government ministries and agencies, including the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, participated.

“During the meeting, the two sides assessed the current state of Korea-Africa cooperation based on the principles of shared growth, sustainability and solidarity, and exchanged views on how to deepen practical cooperation in the years ahead,” the ministry said.

“South Korea will continue to enhance long-term and systematic partnerships with African countries through sustained dialogue and engagement,” it added.

Since the first-ever Korea-Africa Summit, both sides have advanced a series of follow-up initiatives this year, including the launch of the Korea-Africa Critical Minerals Dialogue in February, South Korea’s accession as an observer to the Indian Ocean Commission in April, and the creation of the Korea-AfCFTA Cooperation Fund in May.