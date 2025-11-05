Demand for vocal-driven, emotionally rich music fuels ticket power of seasoned performers

K-pop fans may be familiar with the KSPO Dome and Gocheok Sky Dome.

The former is a 15,000-capacity concert hall in southeastern Seoul where major K-pop and international music acts hold concerts, while the latter is the largest dome venue in the city and can accommodate up to 25,000. Recently, Treasure kicked off its "Pulse On" tour at the KSPO Dome in October, while G-Dragon will wrap up his "Ubermensch" world tour at Gocheok Sky Dome in December.

But the venues are not the exclusive domain of K-pop idols. Veteran singers, too, pack out venues backed by their loyal, multigenerational fan bases, a sense of nostalgia and a reputation for delivering high-quality live performances.

Iconic musician of the 1980s and '90s, Lee Moon-sae is performing at the KSPO Dome next month as part of his "Lee Moon Sae the Best" nationwide tour, stopping in five cities from November to early next year. The 66-year-old is known for hits like "Red Sunset Glow," which Big Bang covered in 2008, "A Little Girl" and "In the Rain" — all of which have achieved status as timeless classics that resonate with listeners of all age.

Kim Dong-ryul, another well-known singer-songwriter who debuted in 1993 and who continues to captivate audiences across generations, also sold out his solo concerts, under the banner "Stroll," at the same venue, slated for Nov. 8-10 and Nov. 13-16. This marks the singer's first time back on the big stage since an October 2023 concert held at the same venue, which drew around 60,000 concertgoers.

His November concert sold out all 70,000 seats immediately after tickets went on sale at 8 p.m. on Sept. 4, with all seven shows selling out within a single day — a testament to his immense popularity and unrivaled ticket demand.

The "living legend" of Korea's music scene, Cho Yong-pil proved his popularity across generations when his first solo concert in 17 years, held at Gocheok Sky Dome on Sept. 6 and airing on KBS on Oct. 6, topped viewership ratings at 15.7 percent over the Chuseok holiday. Needless to say, the free concert tickets were snapped up within minutes.

Music critic Lim Hee-yoon noted a growing trend among older generations who are increasingly eager to experience live concerts in the same way as younger fans.

"Veteran musicians have a really strong fan base. And as idol concerts are becoming such a big part of pop culture, older generations, such as parents, uncles and aunts of teenage K-pop concertgoers, also want to feel that excitement themselves," Lim told The Korea Herald via phone.

"Hangout With Yoo," a popular reality show that airs every Saturday evening on MBC, recently took viewers on a walk down memory lane to the 1980s with a special music festival.

Jumping on the bandwagon of the retro boom in the pop culture landscape, the show created an episode called "'80s Seoul Song Festival," as a mix of a popular music show and college music festival from the era.

The episode featured performances by Choi Jung-hoon of Jannabi, Liz of girl group Ive and singer-songwriter Woodz, among others, who performed songs from that era, reviving the spirit of the time and indulging in nostalgia. The show achieved a 7.3 percent household viewership rating in the Seoul metropolitan area, making it the top-rated Saturday variety show that day.

In May 2020, Ssak3, a one-off K-pop project group formed through the same variety show and comprising Lee Hyo-ri of FIN.K.L, Rain and comedian-emcee Yoo Jae-suk, similarly offered a dose of the '90s nostalgia that resonated deeply with viewers.

K-pop's growing presence and influence in the music scene has also contributed to a solid fan base of those seeking music that prioritizes vocal artistry and emotional depth over performance or spectacle, according to Lim.

"While many new ballad singers have climbed the streaming charts, they have yet to build the lasting legacy or deep emotional bond with listeners that veteran artists have established over the years," Lim explained.

Brown Eyed Soul, a South Korean R&B and soul music group who debuted in 2003, with Naul, Jungyup and Youngjun, sold out three days of shows at the Gocheok Sky Dome slated for Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 27. The upcoming shows mark Brown Eyed Soul's first concerts since 2019, proving that the trio's musical appeal and influence remain as strong as ever despite the time away from the stage.

Lim noted that fame can be fleeting, but legacy, like a luxury brand, endures.

"Just as brands like Chanel or Dior hold timeless prestige regardless of changing fashions, veteran musicians with proven artistry and emotional depth enjoy enduring respect and loyalty from fans, even as new trends come and go," the music critic said.