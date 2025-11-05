Strong domestic performance and Taiwan expansion drive revenue gains

Korean e-commerce giant Coupang posted record quarterly revenue of over $9 billion in the third quarter, marking its third consecutive quarterly profit, driven by core business strength as well as growing momentum in Taiwan.

According to the NYSE-listed company on Wednesday, revenue for the July–September period rose 20 percent on-year on a constant currency basis to $9.3 billion. Operating income reached $162 million, up 51.5 percent from a year earlier, though it remained below the quarterly record of $312 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Net income came in at $95 million, a 51 percent increase, or $31 million higher than the same period last year.

Coupang founder and CEO Kim Bom pointed to the product commerce segment — comprising Rocket Delivery, Rocket Fresh, Rocket Growth and Marketplace — as continuing to power the company’s topline.

“Our results this quarter continue to demonstrate our conviction that Korea remains a remarkably durable growth opportunity with a largely untapped runway ahead,” he said during the third-quarter earnings call Wednesday. “We continue to see broad-based strength across our customer cohorts.”

Net revenues in product commerce reached $8 billion, an 18 percent increase on a constant-currency basis. Active customers grew 10 percent on-year to 24.7 million, while revenue per active customer rose 7 percent to $323.

What the company calls its "developing offerings" segment — which includes Taiwan Rocket Delivery, Farfetch, Coupang Eats and Coupang Play — generated $1.3 billion in revenue, a 31 percent increase from a year earlier.

Kim highlighted Rocket Delivery’s growth in Taiwan, where customer adoption now mirrors Korea, and pointed to two key drivers for continued growth: A rapidly expanding product selection and the buildout of last-mile logistics.

“We’ve seen significant growth in the share of our volume being delivered through our own last-mile logistics, creating the potential for us to approach the levels of speed and reliability that customers have come to expect from Coupang in Korea,” he said.

Kim also outlined plans to continue large-scale investments in Rocket Growth, the company’s fulfillment services for sellers, to enhance convenience and savings for both merchants and customers, alongside expanding automation capabilities.

“We’re aggressively accelerating the deployment of automation technologies across our logistics and fulfillment network,” Kim said, adding that the automation is already improving both service levels and operating costs.

Despite strong revenue performance, losses in the developing offerings segment continued to widen.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, for the segment was a loss of $292 million, up $165 million from a year earlier.

The product commerce segment, by contrast, reported adjusted EBITDA of $705 million, up 50 percent on-year, with a margin of 8.8 percent, more than 200 basis points above the same period last year.

Coupang CFO Gaurav Anand attributed the increase to stepped-up investment in Taiwan to scale operations in the market.

“While we may continue to see periods of variability in margin expansion quarter-to-quarter, we expect that consolidated margins will continue expanding on an annual basis for the foreseeable future, inclusive of our investments into developing offerings,” he said.