Former President Moon Jae-in is set to make his debut as a YouTuber later this month, according to his aide.

"We are preparing a YouTube program introducing books with former President Moon," said Tak Hyun-min, special professor at Mokpo University and former protocol aide to Moon, during a radio interview with CBS.

The livestream will be hosted by Tak, with Moon introducing one or two handpicked books each week. Since his retirement, Moon has been running the Pyeongsan Chaekbang, a bookstore in Yangsan, North Gyeongsang Province.

"We did some filming at a studio in Seoul and some at the Pyeongsan Chaekbang," said Tak. "We plan to combine the two."

Tak said the video will be uploaded to the bookstore’s official YouTube channel. Moon’s bookstore launched a YouTube channel in 2023, and currently has over 2.13 million subscribers.

While Moon has appeared in some of the channel's videos, this will mark the first time he directly communicates with viewers during a livestream.