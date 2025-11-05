DOUALA, Cameroon (AP) — Some cities in Cameroon were deserted Tuesday after the main opposition leader asked citizens to stay at home to protest the recent election win of 92-year-old President Paul Biya.

The three-day lockdown, which began Monday, was mainly in key opposition strongholds including the economic hub of Douala and in northern cities like Maroua and Garoua, where deadly protests have taken place in recent days. There was partial compliance in the capital of Yaoundé on Tuesday as some businesses continued as usual.

Biya, the world’s oldest president at 92, won the Oct. 12 vote and secured his eighth term, according to official results. Main opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary, however, claims to have won and has called on Cameroonians to reject the official results.

In his call for a lockdown, Tchiroma said, “Let us keep our shops closed, suspend our activities, remain at home in silence, to demonstrate our solidarity." The lockdown in cities where people decided to stay indoors has resulted in economic hardship with businesses and offices closed while some transport services including along intercity routes are grounded.

Amadou Adji, a resident of Garoua whose niece was among those killed during the protests, expressed support for the lockdown. “The lockdown is also a form of solidarity which we are showing to Tchiroma,” said Amadou.

In the economic hub of Douala, food seller Caroline Akuh said it’s been difficult to make ends meet for her family since the lockdown started.

“We are afraid to step out ... we are tired of this,” she said.

In Yaounde, the cost of a 5 liter bucket of potatoes has jumped to $8.78 from $3.5 less than a week ago.

“Prices have gone up in ways no one anticipated,” said Celestin Mimba, a resident in the capital.

The lockdown follows pockets of protests by opposition supporters and clashes with security forces in the aftermath. Authorities confirmed the killing of four persons during protests in Douala while the Stand Up For Cameroon civil society group has said at least 23 people were killed during recent protests.

Cameroonian authorities have condemned the protests and accused the opposition of trying to instigate a breakdown of law and order.