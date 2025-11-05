BoyNextDoor’s fifth EP “The Action” entered Billboard 200 at No. 40, KOZ Entertainment said Wedesday, citing the chart dated Nov. 8.

With the new set, BoyNextDoor extended its charting streak in the main albums category that began with first EP “Why …” at No. 162, peaking at No. 40 with both the third and fifth mini albums.

The fifth EP was No. 7 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart as well, after becoming the boy band’s third consecutive million-selling album.

The group of six wrapped up promoting the EP at home last week. Focus track “Hollywood Action,” which four of the group participated in writing alongside singer and head producer Zico, earned three trophies from domestic TV music chart shows. The single rose to No. 2 on Melon’s Top 100 Chart.