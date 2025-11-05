White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has praised Korean skin care, commenting that her “skin has never looked better” after using Korean skin care products purchased during her visit to the country, local media reported Wednesday.

According to the Chosun Ilbo, a local daily, Leavitt, who accompanied US President Donald Trump on a two-day trip for the APEC summit in Gyeongju, said she “loved South Korea and the Korean people” and hopes to return in the future.

On Oct. 29, Leavitt made an unannounced visit to the Olive Young Hwangnam branch where she reportedly spent around 20 minutes shopping. Later, she posted an Instagram Story to her 2.6 million followers -- displaying an array of Korean skincare products such as ginseng cleansing oil from local brand Beauty of Joseon, "zero pore pads" from Medicube, glow serum and various sheet masks.

She was accompanied by political advisor Margo Martin, who also bought several Korean beauty products including an emulsion from Mamonde.

During their stay, Leavitt and Martin were spotted strolling around Gyeongju’s popular Hwangridan Street, enjoying gelato and chatting casually with passers-by and YouTube streamers who caught them on camera.

According to local reports, many APEC delegates returned home with Korean sheet masks as souvenirs.