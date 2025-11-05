Former first lady Kim Keon Hee admitted Wednesday that she received two Chanel bags from a shaman but denied they were in exchange for favors for the Unification Church.

In a statement released by her lawyers, Kim, who is under arrest over various corruption and bribery charges, made the admission for the first time while also denying allegations that she received a high-end Graff necklace from the church.

"First lady Kim Keon Hee admits that she received bags as gifts from Jeon Seong-bae on two occasions," the statement said, referring to the shaman. "However, she makes it clear that there was no collusion with the Unification Church or request or exchange of any form in the process. She also denies outright receiving a Graff necklace."

The bags and the jewelry are at the center of allegations the former first lady, wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, took bribes in exchange for her help in gaining business favors for the church following Yoon's election in March 2022.

According to the special counsel team investigating the allegations, Jeon delivered the goods to Kim at the request of a former church official surnamed Yoon between April and July that year.

The bags have been priced at 8 million won ($5,500) and 12 million won each, while the necklace has been valued at 62 million won.

Kim said she initially declined the bags but later accepted them at Jeon's persuasion.

"Though she should have been stricter as the spouse of a public official at the time, she is painfully aware of the mistake she made of failing to decline until the end due to her relationship with Jeon," the lawyers said. "The gifts were not used and were returned in full to Jeon Seon-bae in the past."

The lawyers also noted that the alleged requests for favors were never conveyed to Kim, and that they were nothing but "vague expectations" unrelated to the president's scope of authority.

Kim still said she deeply regrets disappointing the people with her "inappropriate conduct."

Her admission came after Jeon reversed his testimony in court, saying he did in fact deliver the gifts from the church official to a then presidential aide. Previously he had claimed that he lost the goods. (Yonhap)