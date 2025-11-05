President Lee Jae Myung was set to skip a scheduled luncheon with firefighters Wednesday due to body aches, a senior presidential official said.

Instead, Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, will host the luncheon on behalf of Lee, the official said.

During a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Lee asked for understanding over his hoarse voice, saying he had caught a cold.

Lee had recently maintained a packed schedule, traveling to Malaysia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit on Oct. 26-27, then heading directly to Gyeongju to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering and a series of bilateral summits without rest until Sunday. (Yonhap)