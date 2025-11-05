A comprehensive investigation is now under way to determine the validity of state asset sales, the finance minister said Wednesday, after President Lee Jae Myung issued an emergency order to suspend the disposal of government assets.

The order came amid concerns raised during recent parliamentary audits that some state assets were being sold at below-market prices. Lawmakers pointed to increasing cases of government-owned properties being disposed of for less than their fair value.

"We are conducting a full investigation," Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol said in a radio interview, adding that the government will introduce guidelines to prevent undervalued sales.

Koo added that the investigation aims to determine whether each sale is truly unavoidable and whether any assets are being sold at too low a price.

"If any problems are found, we plan to take corrective measures and improve the relevant systems," he said. (Yonhap)