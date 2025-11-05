Le Sserafim’s new single “Spaghetti” entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 50, marking a new high placement for the group.

The single, featuring J-Hope of BTS, is the group's third entry on the main songs chart, following “Easy” and “Crazy,” the title tracks from its fourth and fifth EP, respectively.

The latest song also was listed among the top 10 on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. US at No. 6 and No. 3, respectively, in a first for the quintet.

The five bandmates thanked everyone for the chart success, via agency Source Music, expressing gratitude toward fans for letting them realize what they had thought was impossible, as well as J-Hope for the collaboration.

“Spaghetti” topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 55 regions as well as Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking. It ranked No. 22 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global, in another career milestone.