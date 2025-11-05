Taemin of SHINee will perform a live show in Las Vegas on Jan. 16, 2026, Big Planet Made announced Tuesday.

Taemin's solo tour “Veil” will first visit Tokyo and Kobe in Japan in November and December, respectively. The Japan leg of the tour consists of 11 shows in five cities and will be his first solo arena tour in the country in about five years. It would also see him reuniting with fans there after about seven months, following his first solo world tour, “Ephemeral Gaze.”

The ongoing tour is named after a special single he dropped during the tour that claimed the No. 3 spot on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart.

In April, Taemin will make his festival debut at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. He will be the first K-pop solo male artist in the festival's lineup.