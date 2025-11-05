President Lee Jae Myung will dispatch Rep. Han Jun-ho of the ruling Democratic Party to Bolivia as a special envoy to attend the inauguration of new Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz, the presidential office said Wednesday.

Han will deliver a personal letter from Lee conveying his congratulations and expressing hopes for continued friendly cooperation between the two nations, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

He is scheduled to attend Paz' inauguration ceremony on Saturday.

During the visit, Han plans to meet senior officials of the new Bolivian government to explain the Lee administration's foreign policy and discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties, as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two nations, Kang said.

The lawmaker also plans to meet with members of the Korean community in the South American country, she added. (Yonhap)