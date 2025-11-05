Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja, who has been indicted and detained on bribery charges linked to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration, has been temporarily released from jail to receive medical treatment following a court ruling.

The Seoul Central District Court decided to suspend her detention Tuesday, allowing her to be released from custody to undergo eye surgery. The suspension will remain effective until 4 p.m. Friday.

Han is prohibited from meeting anyone other than medical personnel or lawyers with identification during this period, and her residence will be limited to premises within the hospital.

Han was placed under arrest in September and indicted by a special counsel team last month on charges of violating the political fund law and the anti-graft law, among other offenses.

She is accused of colluding with a former church official surnamed Yun to hand 100 million won ($69,700) to People Power Party Rep. Kweon Seong-dong in January 2022 in exchange for his help in gaining favors for the church in the event of Yoon's election as president. Yoon went on to win the election in March that year.

Han is also suspected of involvement in gifting a luxury necklace and Chanel bags to Yoon's wife, Kim Keon Hee, while requesting favors, embezzling the church's money to purchase the gifts and ordering the destruction of evidence ahead of a police investigation into her alleged overseas gambling. (Yonhap)