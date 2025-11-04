Baby Don’t Cry is set to release a new album in late November, according to a local media report on Tuesday.

The rookie girl group will also be unveiling a series of teaser content for the album, it added.

The multinational act debuted in June as the first girl group launched by P Nation, a management company led by Psy. Soyeon, leader and producer of Idle, produced the group's debut single, “F Girl.”

After promoting the debut set for a month, the four members appeared at several K-pop events, including KCON LA 2025 and K-pop Masterz 2025 in Taiwan.

A five-part documentary film giving fans a close look at the four members’ debut was unveiled in August and ran until October.