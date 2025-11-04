ESG Malaysia Summit 2025 to Drive ASEAN ESG Transformation and Strengthen Malaysia’s Sustainability Leadership

Held in conjunction with SEA 2025 | 12 November 2025 | Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG Malaysia has announced the highly anticipated ESG Malaysia Summit 2025, taking place on 12 November 2025 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). Running in tandem with SEA 2025 (12–14 November), the Summit positions Malaysia at the forefront of ASEAN's ESG transformation, fostering collaboration between governments, industries, and innovators to accelerate sustainable growth across the region.

Themed "Sustainability in Motion – From Commitment to Action," the ESG Malaysia Summit 2025 will serve as a premier regional platform for ESG leadership, bringing together policymakers, corporate executives, investors, financial institutions, and technology innovators to translate ESG intentions into measurable, impactful outcomes.

Championing Malaysia's ESG Transformation Journey

According to Steven Lee, President of ESG Malaysia,

"The Summit reflects Malaysia's growing influence in ESG transformation. Our mission is to strengthen the country's role as a regional anchor for sustainable growth — where policy, finance, and technology converge to accelerate collective impact."

Summit Highlights: Building an Integrated ASEAN ESG Ecosystem

The one-day, high-impact event will convene over 150 industry leaders and sustainability experts, featuring five strategic sessions designed to drive cross-sector collaboration and regional ESG alignment:

Key ESG Malaysia Summit 2025 Partners & Supporters

The ESG Malaysia Summit 2025 is 100% HRD Corp Claimable and supported by an influential network of partners, including: SME Corporation, EUROCHAM Malaysia, Malaysia Steel Institute (MSI), CanCham, SAMENTA, Eco-Business, Energy Industries Council (EIC), Climate Governance Malaysia (CGM), Orbis Business School, GEDS, The Green Mile (Media Partner) and De Carton (Eco-Sponsor) — collectively reinforcing Malaysia's drive toward an integrated and sustainable ESG economy.

Exclusive Benefits for Attendees

FREE 1-Year ESG Malaysia Membership (valid until December 2026) — gain access to premium ESG insights, industry resources, and high-impact connections.

CPD Accreditation awarded by our Green Partners:

For registration inquiries, visit www.esgmalaysia.org/summit2025 or email info@esgmalaysia.org

PR Newswire is the media partner of the ESG Malaysia Summit 2025.

About ESG Malaysia

ESG Malaysia is a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices across Malaysia and ASEAN. Through advocacy, partnerships, and capacity-building, ESG Malaysia empowers public, private, and non-profit sectors to strengthen sustainability frameworks, align with global standards, and build a climate-resilient, inclusive economy.