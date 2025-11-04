Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence arm of Alibaba Group, said Tuesday it has been named a Leader in Gartner’s 2025 Magic Quadrant reports for Container Management and Cloud-Native Application Platforms, underscoring its growing presence in enterprise cloud infrastructure.

According to Alibaba Cloud, the dual recognition reflects its continued innovation in accelerating digital transformation for global enterprises.

“Being recognized as a Leader in both categories highlights our commitment to delivering flexible, AI-ready cloud solutions that meet the rapidly evolving needs of businesses,” said Jiangwei Jiang, senior researcher and general manager of Infrastructure Products at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

Gartner noted that Leaders in the Magic Quadrant “distinguish themselves by offering a service suitable for strategic adoption and having an ambitious roadmap.”

Alibaba Cloud said its comprehensive container service portfolio enables flexibility across public, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The company’s Serverless App Engine, Function Compute, and Container Compute Service provide developers with integrated environments to build, deploy and scale AI-enabled applications.

The container management market was valued at over $2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to see 95 percent of new AI deployments using Kubernetes by 2028, up from less than 30 percent today, according to Gartner. The cloud-native application platform market reached $3.5 billion in 2024 and is forecast to exceed $7 billion by 2029, growing at a 15 percent annual rate.

At its recent Apsara Conference, Alibaba Cloud announced upgrades to ACS, improving auto-scaling capabilities through optimized scheduling and image cache acceleration, enabling elasticity to scale up to 15,000 pods per minute for high-volume, concurrent workloads.