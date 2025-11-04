The voices behind Huntrix, the female trio of Rumi, Mira and Zoey from Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters," are among the celebrities who will grace the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Audrey Nuna, Ejae and Rei Ami will bring their voices to the annual holiday kickoff, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 in New York.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual event in New York City organized by American department store chain Macy's.

It will be the second time the trio will bring the group's sound to life, following their "Golden" performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in October.

The roster of stars set to perform in the street parade includes Ciara, Foreigner, Lil Jon and Kool & the Gang.

Also, Derpy Tiger — the wide-eyed, fluffy cartoon character in the Netflix film — and six-eyed magpie Sussie will join the parade's lineup as a midsized balloon and "balloonicle," a combination balloon and vehicle.