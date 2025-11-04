POUSO ALEGRE, Brazil, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Machinery, met Brazilian President Lula at the Presidential Palace, with the vice president and chief of staff present. Lula praised XCMG's decade-plus contributions—industrial upgrading, energy efficiency, digital transformation, and stable banking—and backed a planned research institute.

Yang reviewed XCMG's shift from trade and greenfield plants to its "intelligent revolution, digital transformation, and global connection" initiative, reaffirming a focus on high-end, green, localized, talent-driven growth. Both sides agreed to explore cooperation in R&D, finance, talent training, and green mining.

In Brasília, Chairman Yang met with China's ambassador to review XCMG's two decades in Brazil and future investments, highlighting progress in intelligent, green, and digital transformation. Ambassador Zhu praised XCMG's role in deepening China–Brazil economic and cultural ties and pledged support for Chinese enterprises to expand cooperation across industrial, supply, and value chains.

During the visit, Chairman Yang inspected XCMG's Brazilian base and industrial park, where in 13 years the company has grown into a modern hub—home to China's first overseas manufacturing bank—and a model of globalized Chinese machinery. He reviewed production, digital/intelligent upgrades, and talent development, emphasizing localization, innovation, and long–term planning. Meetings with employees, clients, and dealers on green mining, digital management, and customized solutions led to plans to expand cooperation. XCMG Brazil's deep local integration and strong partnerships underscore its commitment to high–quality, sustainable, globally connected growth.

Meanwhile, XCMG joined the "Brasil Produtivo" event in São Paulo, where officials and industry leaders discussed high–quality growth in construction machinery. Governors praised XCMG's role in local development and China–Brazil cooperation. Chairman Yang outlined the shift from exports to local manufacturing and brand building, and pledged continued investment in R&D, manufacturing, and services, with a focus on high–end, intelligent, green, globalized, service–oriented growth.

Following the events in Brazil, Chairman Yang visited Chile, Argentina, and Peru, meeting Chinese ambassadors to strengthen cooperation and local partnerships. He outlined XCMG's localized operations and strategy, reaffirming commitments to deeper investment, stronger service systems, and green, intelligent, efficient industrial development. The ambassadors praised XCMG's progress and role in China–South America ties, urging continued compliance, brand building, and benchmark-setting for Chinese enterprises abroad., enhance brand influence, and set new benchmarks for Chinese enterprises abroad.

In Chile, Chairman Yang met key mining clients and opened XCMG's new service center, marking a shift from exports to full local operations. The center integrates parts, after–sales, training, and demos to boost service capacity. He emphasized deeper local presence and tech–driven, green, intelligent solutions. XCMG will expand localization to support high–quality growth in Chile and the region.

Around the same period, XCMG cranes were deployed at Chile's Chuquicamata open–pit copper mine, including latest–generation all–terrain, off–road truck, and hybrid models. They offer high–end lifting with industry–leading capacity and stability, and their mobility enables rapid relocation and flexible, all–weather operation across the site.

In Argentina, Chairman Yang Dongsheng pursued strategic partnerships with government, universities, and Chinese enterprises to advance industrial-chain collaboration and innovation. XCMG signed a framework agreement with local partners on new–energy sanitation equipment to support the country's green, low–carbon transition, and partnered with a leading university to establish the Argentina Heavy Machinery Operation and Maintenance Center, creating a talent pipeline that integrates industry, academia, and research.

In Lima, Peru, XCMG opened a 24,000–square–meter hub on South America's west coast, integrating exhibition, service, training, and spare parts. Officials and industry partners praised its role in local infrastructure and China–Peru cooperation. Chairman Yang said the center will strengthen service systems, enhance engineer training, provide full–lifecycle support, and support community and education initiatives to create win–win opportunities in mining, energy, and infrastructure.

Through this South America tour, XCMG showcased the strength and responsibility of Chinese manufacturing. Looking ahead, it will advance its global strategy—leveraging engineering technology and high–quality equipment—and partner with international stakeholders to build a mutually beneficial industrial ecosystem.