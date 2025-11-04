LG Chem Vice Chairman Shin Hak-cheol (center right) and Sinopec Chairman Hou Qijun (center left) pose for a photo at the signing ceremony for co-development of sodium ion battery materials, at the company's headquarters in Seoul on Oct. 30. (LG Chem)
LG Chem Vice Chairman Shin Hak-cheol (center right) and Sinopec Chairman Hou Qijun (center left) pose for a photo at the signing ceremony for co-development of sodium ion battery materials, at the company's headquarters in Seoul on Oct. 30. (LG Chem)

Korea’s leading chemical manufacturer, LG Chem, said Tuesday it had partnered with Sinopec, China's largest comprehensive energy and chemical company, to develop next-generation battery materials.

Under the agreement, both companies plan to jointly develop anode materials and cathode materials — key components for sodium-ion batteries — and to build a stable supply chain and secure cost competitiveness.

According to LG, sodium-ion batteries have advantages such as abundant raw materials, excellent price competitiveness, and less performance degradation at low temperatures compared to lithium-ion batteries. Due to its high safety and charging speed, it is in the spotlight as a high-growth battery technology.

The company said it will diversify its business model by targeting the global energy storage system and entry-level electric vehicle markets with Sinopec, and will expand cooperation in the eco-friendly energy sector in the future.

"LG Chem is a leading global battery material company and has provided differentiated solutions in the global battery market," said Shin Hak-cheol, vice chairman of LG Chem. "We will develop next-generation battery materials in a timely manner through cooperation with Sinopec and continue to strengthen our business that meets our customers' future strategies."

"Sinopec's corporate vision is to become a world-leading clean energy and premium chemical company. This collaboration in developing sodium-ion battery materials will further strengthen the technology and market competitiveness of both companies, and help promote energy transition and sustainable development." said Sinopec Chairman Hou Qijun.


sunblessyou@heraldcorp.com