Use of the table where Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang enjoyed a chicken and beer dinner with the chiefs of Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor in Seoul is now limited to one hour after a surge of customers eager to sit in the same spot, local news reported Tuesday.

A photo of a notice posted at Kkanbu Chicken in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, and circulating on social media, reads: “We will limit the table where CEO Jensen Huang sat to one hour for everyone. We hope all visitors receive good energy.”

The chicken joint has become the hottest in Seoul after the three tech titans — Huang, Samsung Electronics Chair Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Chair Chung Euisun — had a casual meetup there on Oct. 31, the day before the APEC summit in Gyeongju. The venue was reportedly chosen by Huang.

Following the extensive coverage of their gathering in local and global media, orders skyrocketed, forcing the restaurant to temporarily close for several days before reopening.

“Kkanbu” is a Korean slang term meaning close friend.