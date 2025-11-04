Baekhyun of EXO will perform a solo concert in Las Vegas in January, INB100 announced Tuesday.

"Reverie” will come to the city on Jan. 17, expanding Baekhyun's first solo international tour.

His overseas trip had run for five months, starting with a show in Seoul in June, taking him to 28 cities around the world for 37 gigs. He will rearrange highlights from the monthslong tour for the upcoming live event, added the company. He is set to conclude the tour with three days of concerts in Seoul in January.

The veteran idol’s latest solo endeavor was his fifth EP, “Essence of Reverie,” which rolled out in May and sold over 1 million copies in three days, becoming his fourth consecutive million-selling album. It also was his first solo entry on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 121.