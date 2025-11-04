BoyNextDoor will celebrate the 85th anniversary of classic animation “Tom and Jerry” in Japan with a digital single, agency WakeOne Entertainment said Tuesday.

The group is singing “Say Cheese!” in a reference to Warner Bros.' cat and mouse duo. It hinted at the partnership in February when it attended a celebration for the anniversary held at Warner Bros.' Japan headquarters. The single will be remleased on Nov. 10.

The upcoming single reflects the band’s popularity in the country, where it rolled out this year's digital single, “If I Say, I Love You,” and physical single “Boylife.” The latter earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan, selling approximately 346,000 copies in one week.

Tickets for all 13 shows of the band’s six-city tour in Japan have sold out.