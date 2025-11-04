The family of a staff member who died while working at the popular bakery chain London Bagel Museum has reached a settlement with the company, according to local news reports Tuesday. The family has also withdrawn its plan to apply for industrial accident compensation.

The Bosang, a law firm representing the family, said Monday that “through the company’s sincere apology and continuous efforts to communicate, the family and the firm resolved misunderstandings and reached a mutual reconciliation.”

The firm added that the parents of the deceased “did not want their son’s death to be discussed publicly” and accepted the company’s apology and condolences.

The staff member, a man in his 20s, died in June. Allegations surfaced that overwork may have contributed to his death, as he reportedly worked between 58 and 80 hours a week.

The family had initially planned to seek industrial accident compensation but withdrew the claim following discussions with the company.

If the Korea Workers’ Compensation & Welfare Service had recognized the case as an industrial accident, the family could have received about 100 million won ($70,000) in compensation.

Separately from the settlement, the Labor Ministry is investigating the bakery’s headquarters in Jongno-gu, Seoul. If legal violations are found, the investigation could be expanded to other branches of the company.