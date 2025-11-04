On trial for insurrection charges, impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol denies order involving Han Dong-hoon

Han Dong-hoon, the former leader of the People Power Party, said Monday evening he was "grief-stricken and devastated" by courtroom testimony that former President Yoon Suk Yeol wanted him shot and killed.

The remark was part of testimony by former Army Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-keun, who told the court that Yoon instructed him on Oct. 1, 2024, to arrest Han and other political figures, saying, "I'll have him shot to death if I have to."

Han had been a longtime colleague and confidant to Yoon. He joined then-President Yoon's Cabinet in May 2022 as justice minister, before later taking over as leader of the then-ruling party in December 2023.

Kwak testified Monday in Yoon's criminal trial for charges of insurrection and power abuse, related to his imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024. Yoon has denied issuing any such orders.

Han, sharing the news article of Kwak's testimony on his Facebook page, wrote, "Oct. 1 was when I was requesting from Yoon a special inspector general to address issues like the medical crisis (of a mass walkout of trainee doctors), informal influence of (Yoon's wife) Kim Keon Hee and public sentiment toward Yoon, as the party leader working for the success of the party and the government."

At Monday's court session, Kwak admitted to his own charges, including participation in Yoon's insurrection. He said Yoon gave the order during a dinner at the presidential residence after the Armed Forces Day celebration on Oct. 1.

Yoon, however, rejected Kwak's account, saying the meeting was not a place to discuss state matters. The former leader and Kwak also offered conflicting statements over Yoon's alleged order to drag lawmakers out of the National Assembly late in the night of Dec. 3 and early into the next day, when the parliament members were gathering for the vote that eventually lifted the short-lived martial law.

Yoon's lawyers held a press conference after the court hearing denying Kwak's claims. They said that Brig. Gen. Lee Sang-hyun's order to drag the lawmakers out of the building came at 12:30 a.m. of Dec. 4, and since Kwak said he talked with Yoon on the phone at 12:31 a.m., the order to arrest the parliament members must not have been given by Yoon.

They also pointed out that Kwak had only just then testified to orders to shot Han, having not mentioned it prior in months of Yoon's trials.

Meanwhile, the People Power Party attempted to downplay the former president's alleged comment by suggesting it may have been a joke.

"We say stuff like that with friends, like 'I'll kill you,' even without mentioning guns," said Lee Jun-woo, a spokesperson for the party that is now the main opposition, in a radio interview Monday evening. Lee said the context of the comment must be considered and that it is possible Kwak testified to protect himself.

Yoon’s impeachment from the presidency was confirmed by the Constitutional Court in April, formally removing him from office. He is now facing a criminal trial.