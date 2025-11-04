Unification Minister Chung Dong-young extended his condolences Tuesday over the death of Kim Yong-nam, former titular head of North Korea.

North Korea's state media said earlier in the day that Kim, former chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, died the previous day from multiple organ failure related to cancer. He had been battling colorectal cancer since June last year.

"I express my condolences over the death of Kim," Chung said in a message released to the press, also extending solace to his bereaved family and North Korean officials. (Yonhap)