Jennie of Blackpink hit 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for her solo single “ExtraL,” according to Odd Atelier on Monday.

It is her fourth solo music video to achieve the feat, following “Solo,” “Mantra” and “Like Jennie.”

“ExtraL,” featuring American rapper Doechii, is a prerelease from her first solo studio album “Ruby,” and entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 75, the highest rung yet for her solo entry. It reentered the chart at No. 99 two weeks later. Alongside “Like Jennie” and “Handlebars (Feat. Dua Lipa),” that made her the first K-pop female soloist to have three entries on the chart in one frame.

On Monday, Jennie returned home from Jakarta, Indonesia, following two days of shows for Blackpink’s “Deadline" world tour. The tour resumes in Bulacan, Philippines, Nov. 22.